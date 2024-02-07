Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 105 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,713 shares of company stock worth $12,580,977. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

ORLY traded up $17.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,069.56. The company had a trading volume of 215,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,154. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $776.43 and a 1 year high of $1,071.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $978.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $952.69. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

