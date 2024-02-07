Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 311.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 142,820 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. 2,181,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,775. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

