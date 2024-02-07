Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,567,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,043,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.24. 674,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,755. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

