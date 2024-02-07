Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. 311,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,192. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

