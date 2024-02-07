Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $29,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,373. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

