D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.96. 168,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,537. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

