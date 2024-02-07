D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 244,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,327,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 644,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,357,000 after buying an additional 39,579 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. 602,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

