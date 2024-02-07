iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 857,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 531,101 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 405,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 160,207 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $80.78. 473,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,485. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $80.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

