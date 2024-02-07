Nexo Price Up 0.2% This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $495.15 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Nexo Token Profile
Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com.
Buying and Selling Nexo
