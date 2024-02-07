D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,822,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,606,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.