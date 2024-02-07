Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,750 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

