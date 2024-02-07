Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $327,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $215.50 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $237.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average is $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

