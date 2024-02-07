Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.81 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $76.12 million and $4.81 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Sweat Economy Token Profile
Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,826,373,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,725,340,246 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.
Buying and Selling Sweat Economy
