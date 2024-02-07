D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

EFAV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 578,391 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

