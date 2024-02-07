4,955 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,557,000 after acquiring an additional 776,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $84.01.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.