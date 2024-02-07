Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $3.74 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $74.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.26 or 0.00014551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00157910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009361 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.23984585 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 929 active market(s) with $80,107,256.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

