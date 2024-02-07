Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Twin Disc stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.80. Twin Disc has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $16.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Twin Disc by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,657,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 359,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

