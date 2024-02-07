Oasis Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.25 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $751.01 million and $33.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.86 or 0.05499877 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00080000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00027815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00021710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11172857 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $40,848,613.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

