Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.42, but opened at $90.01. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $90.02, with a volume of 517,402 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms have also commented on CRUS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
