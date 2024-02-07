O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $15.78. O-I Glass shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 454,010 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 50,394 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 600,239 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 178,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

