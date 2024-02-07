AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.95, but opened at $34.09. AllianceBernstein shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 128,261 shares trading hands.

The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 39,406 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2,811.0% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 215,270 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 41,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

