Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $31.75. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 482,311 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $292,906.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,293.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

