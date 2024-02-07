American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share.

American Financial Group Stock Down 3.2 %

American Financial Group stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.84. 92,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,978. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

