Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Stock Price Up 5.5% on Strong Earnings

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.62. Approximately 365,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,072,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 83,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 840,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 126,184 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 70.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

