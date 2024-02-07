Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 70,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,761. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

