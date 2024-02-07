Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.52%.
Brother Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 654. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.
Brother Industries Company Profile
