Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Brother Industries released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 654. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

