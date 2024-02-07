VNET Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,001 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 2,597 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VNET Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 371,568 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter worth $1,749,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in VNET Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 404,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 101,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET Group stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 427,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

VNET Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

