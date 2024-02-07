Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.60.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ST opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

