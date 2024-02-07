FirstService Co. (FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 5th

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.336 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV stock traded down C$1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$219.76. 8,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$218.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$207.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.94. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$181.42 and a twelve month high of C$230.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$216.25, for a total value of C$43,250.00. Insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

