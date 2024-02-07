Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 388,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

