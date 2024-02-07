Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Ricoh Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

