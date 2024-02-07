Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%.
Ricoh Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.68.
Ricoh Company Profile
