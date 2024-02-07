Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

HLNE stock opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

