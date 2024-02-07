Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 133,467 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,467 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

