Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.48) per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.67. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $16.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

