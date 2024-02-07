Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $24.70 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $341.49 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

