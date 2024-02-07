Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of O opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

