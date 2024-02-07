Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.