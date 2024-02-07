Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 93.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 23.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Realty Income by 12.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 176,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of O stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $67.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

