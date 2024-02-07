D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 202,411 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 883.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,411 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. 63,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,187. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

