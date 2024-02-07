Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 82.0% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $1,435,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.40.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

