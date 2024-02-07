D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,514 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.19. The stock had a trading volume of 725,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

