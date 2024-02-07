Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 163,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

