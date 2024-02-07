Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 118,965 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GMED traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. 17,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,045. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $78.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.