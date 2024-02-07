Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 111.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,280 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $192.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.05. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.