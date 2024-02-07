AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 217,776 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 206,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Trading Up 0.3 %

AZZ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.59. 7,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,774. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.