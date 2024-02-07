Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.55% of Rogers worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,978,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,666,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Rogers by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after buying an additional 564,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,893,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.58. 1,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,003. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $173.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average of $132.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

