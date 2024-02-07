Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.550- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $429.25.

Shares of IT stock opened at $461.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,770 shares of company stock worth $10,992,112 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

