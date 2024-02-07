PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $124.40

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.40 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 125.40 ($1.57), with a volume of 130468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.20 ($1.62).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Myers sold 46,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £67,012.66 ($84,007.35). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 311 shares of company stock worth $44,983. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

