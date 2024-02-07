Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Cameco worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after buying an additional 493,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 466,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,305. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.