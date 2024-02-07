Gabelli Funds LLC Has $16.88 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.56% of ALLETE worth $16,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 90,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. 6,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $66.69.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

